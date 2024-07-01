Carmelfest: Diverse food options abound at CarmelFest

By Adanna Mbanu

CarmelFest will feature a variety of new and returning food vendors for guests to enjoy during the July 3 to 4 festival at Civic Square.

According to Jill Gilmer, CarmelFest food vendor chair, the offerings will be more diverse than at similar events.

“We have the typical fair food, international and American cuisine and vegetarian options,” Gilmer said.

Vendors include The Lemon Bar, El Venezolano, Indy Fudge, A New Twist, Dolce Vita, Aroma Experience and many more.

“Several of the food vendors have returned for over 10 years. It’s an incredible group to work with,” Gilmer said. “They begin the process by filling out the application on the CarmelFest website, and from there, it is a jigsaw puzzle to ensure we have the best vendor in the correct spot for the big event.”

Gilmer said attendees of past festivals have provided “extremely positive” feedback about the food vendors on-site.

“Over the last five years, the festival has been able to increase the number of food vendors and food choices,” she said

Learn more at CarmelFest.net.