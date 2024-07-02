Carmel council allows mayor to select designee to serve on board of public works 

The Carmel City Council met July 1 to change a rule regarding the composition of the board of public works, introduce an ordinance that would permit certain alcoholic beverages to be enjoyed within a designated area and send an ordinance outlining rules for residential pool rentals back to committee.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance amendment that allows the mayor to appoint a designee to sit on the BPW. Previously, the mayor served on the board alongside two appointees.

What it means: City attorney Samantha Karn said the change “frees up the mayor to be doing additional work” for the community during the meetings, which she said, “can be fairly long.” She said Mayor Sue Finkam will continue to be aware of items on the agenda and said the change doesn’t “minimize the importance of the agenda” but allows a trusted designee to handle the role on the board.

What’s next: The council suspended the rules to approve the ordinance, 7-1, on first reading. Council member Ryan Locke voted against the change.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance that would establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA.

What it means: The DORA would create a designated area where those who are 21 or older may purchase alcoholic beverages at participating locations and enjoy the drinks within the area. The DORA is proposed to stretch north to south from Main Street to Carter Green and east to west from Range Line Road to the Monon Greenway.

What’s next: The council’s Land Use and Special Studies committee is set to discuss the ordinance and allow for public comment at an upcoming meeting before sending it back to the city council for approval.

What happened: The council returned an ordinance setting guidelines for short-term rentals of residential non-dwelling units, such as pools, back to the Land Use and Special Studies committee for additional review.

What it means: The committee previously unanimously approved the ordinance, but since then councilors became concerned that it may unintentionally prohibit nonprofits from holding fundraisers at large residential estates.

What’s next: The committee will discuss the ordinance again before sending it back to the full council for a vote.