Night & Day diversions – July 2, 2024

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” runs through July 7 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Serpentine Fire

Serpentine Fire, a Earth, Wind & Fire tribute act, will join the Carmel Symphony Orchestra at 8:30 p.m. July 3 at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel. A patriotic tribute of George M. Cohan featuring Actors Theatre of Indiana performers will start at 7 p;m. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends” is set for July 5 and “Chrome Horse, the Bob Dylan Tribute” July 6 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘The Lone Star Love Potion’

Red Barn Summer Theatre presents “The Lone Star Love Potion” through July 7 at the Frankfort venue. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Third Eye Blind

The Summer Gods tour featuring Third Eye Blind and special guest Yellowcard will perform 6:30 p.m. July 6 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com

‘Anne of Green Gables’

The Carmel Community Players’ Rising Star Production of “Anne of Green Gables” runs through July 7 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more visit carmelplayers.org.