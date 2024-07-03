Community Foundation of Boone County offers grant funding

The Community Foundation of Boone County recently announced its first of two grant cycles for 2024, totaling nearly $100,000 for 16 nonprofit organizations that serve Boone County.

CFBC provided funds through its Programming Grants cycle, which will support program needs for nonprofits with awards from $2,500 to $10,000. Recipients include Boys & Girls Club of Boone County; Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library; Indiana Diaper Bank; Zionsville Parks Foundation; Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center; ILADD, Inc.; Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana; Pack Away Hunger; WAVE; Black Box Theatre Company; Rachael’s First Week; and IWIN Foundation.

Additionally, six organizations have been invited to participate in the CFBC’s Building Capacity: Building Community initiative. This program aims to improve, elevate and enhance the ability of local nonprofits to achieve their missions and support sustainability through two grant types.

The first — Deep Dive Capacity Building Grants — allow organizations to participate in a professional consultant-led assessment of organizational needs. Following that process, organizations can apply for grant funds based on their needs assessments. The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County and Sugar Creek Art Center in Thorntown were selected for those grant opportunities.

The second grant opportunity — Leadership Development Grants — provide organizations the opportunity to participate in personalized executive leadership coaching and cohort learning opportunities, then apply for grants based on their development work. Organizations selected for those opportunities are Indiana Canine Assistant Network of Zionsville; Central Indiana Teen Challenge/Refuge Girls Academy of Lebanon; Mighty Little Hands Academy; and the Indiana Diaper Bank.

“CFBC is excited to offer Capacity Building grants again this year,” stated Julie Reagan, CEO of Community Foundation of Boone County. “We believe in the importance of building up local leaders and look forward to seeing how these grants will elevate and empower local nonprofits doing important work in our community.”

CFBC’s mission is to unite people, organizations and philanthropy to create a thriving community for all. Since 1991, CFBC has granted more than $29 million to nonprofit organizations and programs working to solve critical challenges in Boone County.

Learn more at communityfoundationbc.org.