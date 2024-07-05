Zionsville’s South Village proposal delayed to July 15

Consideration of the proposed South Village planned unit development was delayed once again in June, with the $250 million project scheduled to come before the Zionsville Plan Commission July 15.

Jeff Jacob, attorney and partner with Hackman Hulett who is working with the town on the PUD, said the plans have undergone significant changes following feedback from more than three dozen public meetings.

“We have been working diligently, continuing to gather input on the PUD, including working closely with members of the town council,” Jacob said. “We believe that we will be prepared to be in front of (the Plan Commission) with a completed document in advance of the July 15 meeting.”

Introduced by Mayor John Stehr in March, the plan aims to create a mixed-use master plan for the town’s South Village. The proposed PUD is an effort to revitalize the underdeveloped area between the historic brick street downtown and Old 106th Street. The PUD includes 500,000 square feet of commercial space, residential options, including single family homes, townhomes and senior living, road realignment to improve traffic flow while protecting the historic brick Main Street, a parking structure and 40 percent protected greenspace.

Permitted uses within the draft PUD include art galleries, banks, day care, catering, food stand/farmers market, restaurants, bars, event space, hotels, retail space less than 5,000 square feet and professional office space. Permitted residential uses include single-family, multifamily and row house options.

Residents opposed to the proposal have asked the town to halt the planning process until the town’s update of its comprehensive plan is complete. A petition circulated on change.org asking town officials to consider ramifications of the development has gained more than 370 signatures.

The Zionsville Plan Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. July 15 at Town Hall.