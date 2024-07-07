Carmel High School grad to debut at Rock the Ruins

It’s fitting that George Pippen’s first big performance is in Indianapolis.

The 2015 Carmel High School graduate will open for Elle King at 7 p.m. at Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park in Indianapolis.

“I signed with (United Talent Agency) and it helped me book shows, and (coincidentally) the first one is in Indianapolis,” Pippen said. “It’s serendipitous. This is my first real show. It’s a little daunting but also super exciting. I’m most excited to play for family and friends.”

Pippen said he will perform a 30-minute set with a handful of his own songs and three covers.

After graduating from Wabash College in 2019, Pippen worked in tour management in Los Angeles for four years.

“I was writing when I was on the road,” Pippen said.

He moved to Nashville, Tenn., in February after he signed a distribution deal with Virgin Records.

“That allowed me to leave the touring industry and strictly focus on my music,” he said.

His first single, “Indiana Knows My Name,” was released this spring.

“We’re going to be coming out with four singles before the record, and the record should follow by the end of September,” he said.

Pippen said there will likely be 14 to 16 songs. The album will be on all streaming platforms and on vinyl.

“Some of the songs are straight down the middle country, but there is a lot of rock influence in my lyrics,” he said. “It’s a blend of my take on classic rock meets country. There’s some pop in there.”

Pippen said he grew up listening to a variety of music his dad listened to, such as Tom Petty, Rage Against the Machine and Beastie Boys.

“That inspired me after I graduated to dive more into it,” said Pippen, who was on the Carmel Icehounds’ state championship team as a senior. “I humbly can say I’ve turned into a bit of a savant in the musical knowledge industry.”

Pippen didn’t plan to be a performer after college.

“But after singing for some people and writing enough songs, people started to like my songs,” he said. “I gained a lot of confidence through that. It was revealed to me that it’s something I can do and really want to do.”

For more, visit rocktheruins.com and georgepippen.com.