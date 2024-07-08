New laws aim to enrich education in Indiana

New laws passed during the 2024 Indiana Legislative session took effect July 1, including several aimed at boosting opportunities in education for Hoosier students and teachers.

High school students can apply for a Career Scholarship Account to pursue internships, apprenticeships, and other work-based learning opportunities. The $5,000 scholarship covers certain expenses like training, career coaching, driver’s education, certification and credentialing exams.

“Hoosier high school students need more opportunities to participate in work-based learning, apprenticeships and internships,” House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) stated. “Expanding these scholarships will provide young Hoosiers these experiences that are key to determining career paths and developing high-demand skills for the 21st century workforce.”

State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) authored the new law.

“All students should be able to pursue educational opportunities that prepare them for what comes after graduation,” Goodrich stated. “This program is a game changer that will help young Hoosiers achieve success, no matter their career goals.”

Lawmakers said a measure aimed at boosting student reading proficiency will address data that shows 1 in 5 Hoosier third graders struggle to read by strengthening remediation efforts and offer more targeted classroom support starting in second grade. Schools will also be required to offer summer courses to help with reading beginning this year.

“Reading is such a critical skill for all Hoosier students,” stated State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel). “Providing targeted support for students who need the most help in improving their reading will better prepare these learners for future success.”

Hoosiers looking to make a career switch to education can apply for Transition to Teaching Scholarships. One-time, nonrenewable scholarships of up to $10,000 are available to applicants with a bachelor’s degree pursuing a transition to teaching certification.

“Like many other states and other industries, we’re facing a shortage of educators,” stated State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville), who serves as a member of the House Education Committee. “Providing scholarships to Hoosiers who are enrolled in transition to teaching certification programs is a common sense move to boost our talent pipeline and support our students and schools.”

A measure to provide nearly 90,000 retired public servants including teachers and first responders with a $360 pension boost to cover cost-of-living expenses also became law July 1.

To view all new laws now in effect, visit iga.in.gov.