Snapshot: Merchants Bank celebrates construction milestone

Merchants Bank celebrated the June 20 placement of the final beam of its office building expansion under construction in Carmel’s Midtown with a topping-off ceremony. Employees had an opportunity to sign the beam, which had been painted Merchants green, before gathering for comments from bank Chairman and co-founder Mike Petrie, Merchants Capital’s president and CEO Mike Dury and Merchants Bank President and CEO Mike Dunlap. The building is set to be complete by fall 2025. (Photos by Jennifer A. Haire)