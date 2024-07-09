Blueprint for Improvement: Effortless elegance in Carmel

Built in 1999 in Carmel’s Laurel Lakes neighborhood, this home’s kitchen was due for a contemporary facelift. Our team envisioned a timeless transformation featuring a classic palette, thoughtful storage solutions, and strategic appliance placements, resulting in a functional and effortlessly elegant space.



A classic palette featuring tones of white, taupe and gray offers a versatile backdrop that adapts beautifully to evolving trends.

Organic warmth is introduced through wood barstools, seagrass dining chairs and iron accents.

Functionality is significantly enhanced by relocating the range off the island, providing additional prep and entertaining space.

The removal of an impractical desk makes way for additional cabinetry, streamlining sight lines and increasing counter and storage space.