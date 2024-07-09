Blueprint for Improvement: Effortless elegance in Carmel

Built in 1999 in Carmel’s Laurel Lakes neighborhood, this home’s kitchen was due for a contemporary facelift. Our team envisioned a timeless transformation featuring a classic palette, thoughtful storage solutions, and strategic appliance placements, resulting in a functional and effortlessly elegant space.
- A classic palette featuring tones of white, taupe and gray offers a versatile backdrop that adapts beautifully to evolving trends.
- Organic warmth is introduced through wood barstools, seagrass dining chairs and iron accents.
- Functionality is significantly enhanced by relocating the range off the island, providing additional prep and entertaining space.
- The removal of an impractical desk makes way for additional cabinetry, streamlining sight lines and increasing counter and storage space.
- The design is elegantly finished with a double basin apron front sink, crown molding, and brushed nickel hardware, bringing both charm and practicality to the forefront of this kitchen transformation.