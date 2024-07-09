Lawrence council to consider more stop signs, special events code

The City of Lawrence Common Council had a short meeting July 1, with only five of nine members in attendance.

The only action the council took was to appoint Filmore Artis to fill a vacancy on the city’s Utilities Board following the resignation of one of that board’s members. Council President Betty Robinson (D-at large) nominated Artis. She said he is a minister at her church and a longtime Lawrence resident.

The appointment was unanimously approved by councilors in attendance. Those councilors were Robinson, Sherron Freeman (D-District 3), Zach Cramer (D-District 5), Kristie Krone (D-District 6) and Liz Masur (D-at large).

Two proposals on the agenda were postponed because they had been referred to the council’s Code Committee, which had not met since the measures were introduced June 26. The first is an ordinance that would create new all-way stops at the intersections of High View Court and Winding Creek Place, Pine Grove Court and Winding Creek Drive, and West Ridge Circle and Winding Creek Place.

According to the ordinance, the measure was drafted in response to concerns expressed by residents of those neighborhoods.

The second proposal is a resolution that would add a special events code to establish a framework for issuing special events permits. The proposed language of that code states that permits would be needed for most special events where more than 100 people are expected to attend.

The proposed code would include a permit application fee of $150. Other fees are vendor fees, administrative fees for events that violate the code and fees for permits submitted less than 90 days before a planned event. City officials would be allowed to waive some fees, depending on the type of event and the organization applying for a permit.

The next Lawrence Common Council meeting is 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St. It will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityoflawrencein.