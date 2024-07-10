Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township mechanic wins statewide technician competition

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township mechanic Kenneth Brameier placed first in the recent School Transportation Association of Indiana statewide technician competition.

The June 24 competition was part of the organization’s weeklong annual conference for school transportation workers.

“Kenny has been a steady presence in our department for years,” stated Reginald White, MSDLT transportation director. “He has a great heart for this job. He is very deserving of this honor. He has a very bright future in this business.”

The School Transportation Association of Indiana is a nonprofit that provides education and training for members with the goal of enhancing safe school bus transportation for Indiana children.

“The purpose of the association is to promote and encourage safety, efficiency and economy in the operation of pupil transportation systems within the State of Indiana,” the organization’s website states. “This is done in cooperation with other related agencies by bringing together the transportation personnel in the State of Indiana to share concerns and ideas in an attempt to provide safe, healthy and efficient transportation for school children with and through uniformity of standards and operational procedures.”

The annual conference started in 1974, with the first meetings in Nashville. It initially involved only directors. It later moved to Indianapolis and expanded membership to include drivers, attendants, mechanics and office staff, and added competitions and awards.

For more about STAI, visit stai.us.