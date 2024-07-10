A color guard from the Fort Benjamin Harrison American Legion Post 510 starts the 2024 Fourth Fest parade in Lawrence. (Photos courtesy of the City of Lawrence) The Kiwanis Club hosts the annual Fourth Fest Fish Fry at Lawrence Community Park. A serving of fish at the Kiwanis Club Fish Fry. Lawrence residents line up with rain gear and umbrellas to watch the community’s Fourth of July parade — the only Independence Day parade in Marion County. Snapshot: Rain doesn’t stop Fourth Fest parade 0 By Current Publishing on July 10, 2024 Lawrence/Geist Community Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email