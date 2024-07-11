Zionsville teen wins Congressional Award Gold Medal

Zionsville native Brandon Kruger was recognized in Washington, D.C., last month for achievements in voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration during the 2024 Congressional Award Gold Medal Summit. Kruger is a 2024 graduate of Highlands Latin School in Carmel.

To earn the Gold Medal, each participant must complete at least 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development and 200 hours of physical fitness. Honorees must also spend at least five days and four nights exploring a new environment or culture. Kruger earned his hours over the course of two years.

“I have gained experience in many things that will no doubt help me later on in my life: experience in leadership, organization, time management, responsibility, discipline and much more,” Kruger stated. “The (Congressional Award) has helped me grow as an individual and helped me realize the importance of serving the community, developing beneficial and productive hobbies, keeping myself physically fit and organization when planning events. I recommend that anyone who is eligible to earn the Gold Medal should strive for it.”

Kruger’s service hours included providing food, clothing and resources to local families in need as public service; reading a book series, participating in Vex Robotics and learning to drive as personal development; and rowing, cycling and working out as physical fitness. Kruger also planned and explored the state of Indiana from north to south and explored dozens of sites in Kentucky for the exploring new environments portion of the honor.

The three-day Gold Medal Summit honored 724 youth awardees from 47 states and territories and 232 Congressional districts across the nation.

The theme for the 2024 event was ‘Freshly Minted Leaders,’ highlighting the medalists, their achievements and their ability to make a meaningful impact in the world.

Attendees participated in more than 200 separate meetings with U.S. senators and representatives on Capitol Hill and attended panel discussions with national leaders and designees from a variety of corporate, nonprofit and government organizations.

The Congressional Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a youth civilian through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979, the program recognizes initiative, service and achievement in youth ages 13 to 23.

Learn more at congressionalaward.org.