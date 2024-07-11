Zionsville vocalists eager to learn

Phoebe Sidebottom understands how valuable the mentorship of Songbook Academy instructors will be helping her talents grow.

“Getting to learn from these amazing people and getting feedback to further my skills, performance and storytelling will definitely be a valuable thing to have,” she said.

Sidebottom, who will be a Zionsville Community High School senior in August, will be joined by ZCHS 2024 graduate Izzy Casciani as two of the 40 national finalists for the Songbook Academy, an intensive program set for July 13-20 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There will be a Songbook Showcase at 7 p.m. July 18 and a Songbook Academy concert at 7 p.m. July 20, both at the Palladium.

Sidebottom performed in Junior Civic starting in fifth grade and is now with the Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program.

Sidebottom auditioned for Songbook Academy in 2023 but wasn’t selected.

“When I made it this year, it was very exciting,” she said. “I spent the last year honing my skills and picking my repertoire.”

Sidebottom is eager to work with the experienced performers and music educators at the Academy and meet people across the nation.

“I’ve definitely talked to some Zionsville alums from the Songbook Academy,” she said. “They’ve been helping me out with preparation. It’s nice to have some friendly faces that have been through it because it is a little intimidating.”

Sidebottom will sing “Just One More Chance” and Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood.”

“I love the jazz styles,” said Sidebottom, a fan of the late Ella Fitzgerald.

Sidebottom is active in ZCHS show choir, the Royalaires, and dance team.

“I’m not planning to pursue music in college, but it’s definitely something that brings me a lot of joy,” said Sidebottom, who plans to major in business. “I plan to keep it in my life in some aspect, but I don’t think I’ll study it. Hopefully, I’ll continue with community theater throughout my life.”

This is the second time Casciani has been selected for Songbook Academy, previously being selected in 2022.

“The Songbook Academy has been so supportive of my work outside of their program and has provided many opportunities to perform and learn throughout the years away from the program,’ Casciani said.

Casciani said the best part of her previous appearance was listening and learning from talented peers.

“I felt that it inspired so much passion for jazz, and music in general, to be around other passionate students,” she said. “I especially enjoy the final performance when we all dress in our best and get to hear the songs with the full orchestration. It’s so special and exciting to perform at the beautiful Palladium.”

Casciani said she is focusing on “A Quiet Thing” and “I Put a Spell on You.”

In June, Casciani performed as Charity in “Sweet Charity” with Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute in South Carolina. She will attend New York University’s Tisch New Studio on Broadway to study musical theater this fall.

A Public Masterclass, featuring Broadway star Joshua Henry and 10 randomly selected vocalists, is set for 2 p.m. July 16. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.