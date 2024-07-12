Boys & Girls Club of Boone County awarded funding

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County is the recipient of an $1,100 grant from the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation.

The funds are part of a nationwide campaign to donate more than $3 million to organizations that support various youth initiatives that help kids thrive, compete and belong to a team. Of that funding, $1 million was allocated to Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

For each bottle of sauce sold at Buffalo Wild Wings, $1 benefits the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation.

“Giving back to communities through local grants and our nonprofit partners is an integral part of what we do,” stated Stuart Brown, executive director of the foundation. “We’re honored to make an impact on so many people and places and we hope to help more children when they need it most this summer through the proceeds from Buffalo Wild Wings sauce bottles.”

The foundation also provided $8,100 in grant funds to Autism Speaks Inc. of Boone County.

Learn more about the foundation at foundation.buffalowildwings.com.

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County has locations in Zionsville, Whitestown and Lebanon. For more, visit bgcboone.org.