A Ferris wheel was a new addition to the CarmelFest lineup this year. Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the TV show “The Munsters,” served as the parade grand marshal and brought the Drag-U-La vehicle, which trailed on a float. Children gather candy during the parade. Snapshot: Rain doesn’t dampen CarmelFest 0 By Current Publishing on July 12, 2024 Carmel Community CarmelFest celebrated Independence Day with activities July 3 and 4 in and around Civic Square. The traditional July 4 parade continued in light rain, with skies clearing in time for the evening fireworks show. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh) Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email