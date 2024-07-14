Carmel seeking input on future of Home Place from those who live, work there

The City of Carmel is working to gather input from residents who live or work in the Home Place area as it develops and refines a sub-area plan for the community.

In December 2022, Carmel adopted an updated comprehensive plan, which provides nonbinding guidelines for development throughout the city. Now, the city is taking a closer look at several geographic areas to create standards more specific to them, including Home Place, which Carmel annexed in 2018 after a lengthy court battle.

The city is working with YARD & Co., which helped update the comprehensive plan, to develop the sub-area plans. Joe Nickol, co-founder and principal at YARD & Co., presented an overview of the process and goals during a presentation at the June 17 Carmel City Council meeting.

“We’re going to use its unique identity and sense of place to guide localized decision-making in Home Place,” Nickol said at the meeting. “We’re going to test ideas for improvements with small, collaborative projects along the way as part of the planning process. Because identity and pride of place is so intertwined with creating the plan, the decision was made to actually create a new neighborhood-focused brand along with the plan at the same time.”

The Home Place branding is separate from the city’s rebranding project underway with Fla.-based firm North Star.

Officials from the city and YARD & Company collected feedback in Home Place during a series of events June 19 and 20. They are continuing to seek comments online at yard.mysocialpinpoint.com/home-place. They will use the information to develop the sub-area plan and brand, which they expect to unveil in late summer or early fall, Nickol said, followed by final recommendations. They are also working to create a short documentary video about Home Place as part of the project.

Mary Youngpeter, a 20-year resident of Home Place, attended a June 19 community cookout at the John W. Hensel Government Center presented by the city and YARD & Company to share her thoughts.

“I like this event, because it seems like Carmel is wanting our opinion for the first time on what should happen for the future of Home Place,” Youngpeter said.

Longtime Home Place resident Beth Klivansky echoed comments of several others who attended the cookout with her that they don’t want towering redevelopment in the neighborhood.

“We made our opinion very clear about the high-rise buildings,” Klivansky said. “We want to keep it one of the places in Carmel that has affordable housing.”

Mike Hollibaugh, director of Carmel’s Department of Community Services, said he does not anticipate the commercial zoning standards in Home Place significantly changing to allow dense, several-story mixed use development. But he does expect more business investment in the area.

“Home Place isn’t someplace that the development community doesn’t see as special, (with) the opportunity to create a little commercial node that serves the residents,” Hollibaugh said. “I don’t think we would like to see a lot of changes to that. It’s really just making sure that we’re all on the same page as to what that vision is.”

The sub-area plan will go before the Carmel Plan Commission and Carmel City Council for public hearings and a vote. Hollibaugh said he hopes community feedback will have crafted the plan into something Home Place residents heartily support.

“Ideally, the public hearing is residents from Home Place saying, ‘We love this,’” Hollibaugh said. “That is my goal on this, is that it’s not your typical plan commission public hearing where (feedback) is not only no, but hell, no. (I hope) it’s, ‘We like what is being proposed here, and we want you to approve it.’”