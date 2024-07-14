Cast takes on fantasy classic

Annalisa Schuth enjoys the camaraderie of participating in Main Street Productions’ youth plays.

Schuth is cast as Susan in “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” which runs July 18-28 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. Brandi Davis is the director. The play is based on the 1950 novel by C.S. Lewis and is part of a series of fantasy books called “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

In 2022, Schuth performed in “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play” and was in “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” in 2023.

“They’ve all been fun in different ways,” she said. “The first was fun because I was getting to know a lot of people and I had a lot of different characters. ‘Robin Hood’ was a fun cast to be with and a funny play. This one has a great cast, too.”

Susan is one of four siblings in the play’s story.

“It’s definitely one of my bigger roles and it’s really fun to play with my other (stage) siblings,” said Schuth, who will be a sophomore at Westfield High School. “It centers around these children who walk into a wardrobe and find themselves in a magical land. It’s an allegory of the Bible, which is kind of cool.”

Nora Gapinski-Coon, who will be an eighth-grader at Westfield Middle School, plays Mrs. Beaver.

“I like that I can portray a side character, but I still have an important role in helping the children,” she said. “It’s a fun character to play.”

Gapinski-Coon, a fan of the Narnia books, acted in “Robin Hood” last year and worked on lighting and sound the previous year.

Jack Elicker, who will be a sixth-grader at Westfield Intermediate School, plays two roles.

“I like I get multiple roles,” Elicker said.

Elicker said he likes that he doesn’t have a lot of lines to memorize but has to act to express his character.

For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.