Event brings color to the square

The Hamilton County Artists’ Association and Noblesville Creates will sponsor the 20th annual free Art Fair on the Square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3.

More than 60 artists from across the state will set up tents on the Noblesville Courthouse Square to display and sell their art. There will be art demonstrations, live music, interactive exhibits and more. Several new businesses, such as Musicology, will have booths for the first time at the fair.

According to Noblesville Creates Director Ailithir McGill, this is a “keystone event” for local artists.

“There will be high-end fine artists who have booths all around the square,” McGill said. “It’ll be a range of items, from painting to illustration to photography. There will also be some ceramics and jewelry there as well. But these folks have spent years and years honing their craft. They are wonderful examples of professional fine artists, and they’ll have many amazing things for sale.”

McGill said the event proves Noblesville is a center for the arts and a destination that drives Indiana’s creative economy.

“It’s a long and well-established event that fine artists look forward to every year to showcase what they do and to really make some good money to support their businesses,” McGill said. “But it’s also a great time for our Noblesville arts community to celebrate, to come together and to have an opportunity to show off the city itself and many of the artists who live here.”

McGill said the Hamilton County Artists Association will share the names of the artists over the next several weeks.

For updates, visit noblesvillecreates.org and follow the Hamilton County Artists Association at facebook.com/4theHCAA.