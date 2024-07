For months, Piper, a cavapoo, has brought joy to residents in the memory support unit at The Barrington of Carmel during weekly visits. She performs tricks, sits on laps and enjoys treats while her owner, Renee Bilgram, reads stories about dogs. The residents decided that Piper should get married to her longtime friend, Bear, also a cavapoo, and on June 7, the facility hosted a dog wedding. (Photos by Adam Seif)