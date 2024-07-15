Fishers Event Center opening events announced

The first few events planned at the Fishers Event Center have been announced ahead of the center’s November opening, featuring a country music concert, a standup comic and a professional wrestling show.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this to life,” Fishers Event Center General Manager Mitch List stated. “We are joining the ranks of the amazing entertainment options in this market with something different to offer, having a unique opportunity to bring in great shows that are selling out arenas elsewhere in the country. We look forward to seeing the Fishers Event Center become a catalyst for so much growth as it fills a void for this community.”

The inaugural event Nov. 22 will feature country band Turnpike Troubadours, bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles and country singer Tyler Halverson. The second event at the center will be comedian Leanne Morgan and her “Just Getting Started” tour, set for Nov. 30.

“I’m so excited to be the first comedian at the Fishers Event Center,” Morgan stated. “It’s such an honor and I can’t wait to laugh with all the darling people in Fishers!”

Tickets for the first two shows go on sale July 19 at the center’s new website, FishersEventCenter.com.

The third event will be an All Elite Wrestling professional wrestling show, set for Dec. 4. Tickets are not yet available for that event, which will feature wrestling headliners Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Christian Cage, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Adam Page, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Saraya, Adam Cole, FTR, Dr. Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Jay White, Claudio Castagnoli, Malakai Black, Will Hobbs, The Acclaimed, The Lucha Bros., Mark Briscoe and Samoa Joe, among others.

The $170-million Fishers Event Center broke ground in March 2023 at its site near I-69 and 116th Street. The 7,500-seat facility is part of the 18-acre Fishers District development. In addition to concerts and performances, it will host home games for the Indy Fuel hockey team, Fishers Freight indoor football team and Indy Ignite professional volleyball team.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to build an unmatched venue that brings top-level talent to one of the most dynamic parts of our community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “These opening events at the Fishers Event Center will mark an incredible milestone for our city and there’s even more to come.”

For more, visit FishersEventCenter.com.