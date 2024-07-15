Westfield’s fallen, no longer forgotten

In January 1969, Westfield Deputy Marshal David Brown was fatally shot while checking on a suspicious vehicle containing two subjects behind Westfield High School. Until recently, Brown was believed to be the only WPD officer killed in the line of duty.

In April 2023, members of the Westfield Washington Historical Society contacted WPD Lt. Rory Gentry. Minutes of an old town meeting indicated an officer died on duty more than 40 years prior to Brown.

Gentry began to investigate the case on his own time. In the spring, he updated the Westfield City Council with his findings.

“After a few preliminary searches, I began to find newspaper articles stating that Westfield’s night watchman, Willliam Meade Smith, was struck and killed by a car at approximately 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, 1928. This prompted a more in-depth investigation into the matter,” Gentry said.

The investigation began with a compilation of old newspaper reports, which revealed Smith was struck by a hit-and-run driver in front of the Denny Livery Barn, at what is now 132 S. Union St.

Smith, who appeared to have been known to family and friends as ‘Meade,’ was found 150 feet away by Harry Moore, an undertaker from Kokomo who was traveling home from Indianapolis.

“Help was summoned from a nearby lunchroom where Meade was taken and Dr. Baldwin was called,” Gentry said. “Meade succumbed to his injuries within seconds of Dr. Baldwin’s arrival.”

Smith was buried at Little Eagle Creek cemetery, marked by a simple headstone that reads “Meade, 1882-1928.” He is buried next to his parents, Charles and Lillian Smith.

“Sheriff Thomas Ramsey and Coroner Frank Evans investigated this incident,” Gentry said. “At this time, it’s believed that a suspect has never been named in Meade’s death, although a grand jury may have been looking into the case at one time. An official report from the sheriff or the coroner has not yet been found.”

Smith was hired as night watchman Feb. 19, 1927, with a salary of $15 per month. Upon his death, the town board approved paying his final salary of $15.50 to his mother. Smith was killed following one year, eight months and 15 days on duty, just seven days short of his 46th birthday. He had no wife or children.

In October 2023, Smith’s name was submitted for inclusion on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. His name was formally dedicated May 13 at the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil during National Police Week.

“A name that was lost to history for 95 years will now be memorialized in our nation’s capital forever,” Gentry said. “The major parts of the investigation are done.”

A photograph of Smith has not yet been found and family members have not yet been located. Anyone with information can contact the Westfield Police Department.

A memorial coin honoring Westfield’s two fallen officers was made. William Meade Smith’s story was also shared on the Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial Facebook page, facebook.com/INLEM.