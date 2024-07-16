Night & Day diversions – July 16, 2024

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” runs through Aug. 25 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’

Main Street Productions presents “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” at Basile Westfield Playhouse July 18-28. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Bubbles up! Let’s Celebrate Jimmy Buffett” is set for July 18; Dueling Pianos: ‘80s Music July 18; and Sweet Caroline: The Life and Music of Jimmy Buffett” July 20 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Young Frankenstein, The Musical’

Red Barn Summer Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein, The Musical” July 17-21 at the Frankfort venue. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

Symphony on the Prairie

“Best of John Williams” is set for 8 p.m. July 19-20 at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay: Heartbreak on the Map Tour is set for 7 p.m. July 19 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago’s Heart & Soul Tour stops at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

