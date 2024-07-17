Boone EDC launches child care analysis

The Boone County Economic Development Corp. recently announced its child care initiative received crucial matched funding to advance its mission of enhancing child care services within Boone County. The child care initiative aims to make substantial improvements in child care infrastructure, affordability and professional development.

Contributions include $3,750 from the Community Foundation of Boone County; $1,375 from Eli Lilly & Company; $1,375 from Witham Health Services; and $1,000 from Traditions Realty of Lebanon.

Funds will be used toward the creation of a comprehensive child care analysis for Boone County. In June, Boone EDC engaged Transform Consulting Group to conduct that analysis to provide insights into the current state of child care services, identify critical gaps and offer strategic recommendations to create sustainable and compassionate child care solutions.

“This initiative goes beyond statistics; it’s about building a compassionate community where every family has access to quality child care,” stated Molly Whitehead, CEO of Boone EDC. “The support from our partners and the insights from Transform Consulting Group will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”

The analysis will be used as a tool to provide detailed understanding of the county’s child care needs and will support the workforce by enabling working parents to have reliable child care options, reducing absenteeism and enhancing productivity. Creating reliable child care options countywide has the potential to boost economic development by creating a more attractive environment for businesses and creating an environment where families feel supported.

“The Community Foundation of Boone County is thrilled to support the Boone EDC in addressing the critical need for improved quality child care throughout our county,” stated Julie Reagan, executive director of the Community Foundation of Boone County. “This partnership is a vital investment in our community’s future, ensuring our children receive the care and education they deserve while supporting local businesses to thrive. By bolstering local child care, we empower working families and strengthen our economy, enabling parents to participate fully in the workforce. We are excited to see this important work move forward.”

The Boone County EDC pursues economic opportunities to support strong communities and enhance the quality of life in Boone County.

Learn more at BetterInBoone.org.