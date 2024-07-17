Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township back-to-school events planned

The first day of school for Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is Aug. 1 and various events are planned to get students, families and educators ready for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The district is hosting “Together on Tuesday” from 4 to 6 p.m. July 30 at elementary schools throughout the district for early learning and elementary students and their families, according to an announcement from MSDLT.

“This is an opportunity for families to visit their child’s school, meet the teacher, drop off school supplies, receive bus information, complete the curriculum materials application, tour the building, learn school-based club and mentoring information and discover all the wonderful and exciting opportunities that Lawrence Township schools have to offer,” the announcement stated.

The district operates 11 elementary schools, four of which also are home to early learning centers.

According to the district, school supply lists for all grades are available on each school’s website. Parents can go to the website, click “menu” and then “resources.” Scroll down to “Supply List” and click to see what is needed by grade level.

To help with school supply costs, the MSDLT Foundation is hosting a school supply donation drive for all grade levels.

“Many students don’t have some of the most basic supplies — paper, pencils, or a backpack — they need to be ready to learn,” the foundation website states. “You can help put these essential tools into the hands of students who need them most by participating in our Supply the Success school supply drive.”

The drive runs through Aug. 2. For more, visit msdltf.org.

Back-to-school vaccinations will be available during a vaccine clinic, set for 3 to 7 p.m. July 30 at Lawrence Education and Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Rd.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged for the clinic, hosted by CareSource and the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township. The online registration form can be completed at patients.vaxcare.com/registration.

Those registering online are asked to use enrollment code IN65942 and select Lawrence Township-7/30/24. Attendees are asked to bring immunization records as well as insurance cards. There is no cost for those without insurance, except for the shingles vaccine.

All CDC-recommended vaccines will be available. To view required vaccinations for the 2024-2025 school year, visit ltschools.org/services/health.

MSDLT also is enrolling students for its before- and after-care program. The enrollment form can be found at bit.ly/3S6ULzs.