Be the Change 6K race in Carmel to benefit Julian Center 

By Adanna Mbanu

The third annual Relay for Change 6K partner relay race is set for 9:15 a.m. July 20 at Carmel High School.

The event was launched by Be the Change Indy, a group founded by local youth that focuses on advocating for social equity.

“Since the start of this organization, one of our biggest aims has been empowering the youth, and as the organization has developed, this aim has only become more important,” said Dariush Khurram, co-founder of Be the Change Indy. “In the future, we hope to inspire the youth to seek opportunities to make an impact in their communities and get involved, as ultimately they will be the ones to bring about positive change.”

This year’s event will benefit the Julian Center, an organization that supports victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault, and other survivors. A portion of the race’s proceeds will go to the center.

The Julian Center is holding a supply drive to provide aid for victims of abuse. For each item donated through the drive, participants will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes from race sponsors.

Teams of two will run the 6K race, with each partner alternating to run 3 kilometers. Check-in for the race begins at 9 a.m.

Register through July 20 and learn more at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/ Carmel/RelayforChange.