Reptiles and amphibians steal the show in Zionsville

Spending a Saturday afternoon with snakes, frogs and turtles may seem strange to the average person. But for youngsters in Zionsville, a special presentation July 6 was an opportunity to learn about reptiles and amphibians.

The Zionsville Nature Center, which is inside the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library, hosted a small event as a part of its Animal Encounter program. Part of the Zionsville Department of Parks and Recreation, naturalists with the nature center displayed some of their popular reptiles and amphibians.

“It’s a lot of fun interacting with the community,” said Siera Stuart, a naturalist for the Zionsville Nature Center. “It’s so rewarding, especially to see kids and adults have an ‘aha’ moment.”

Stuart has been working with the nature center since 2021. She studied biology and did research on Eastern box turtles while attending Marion University.

During the hourlong event, Stuart and co-worker Rachel Beck introduced Miss Rosie the corn snake, Shelly the box turtle, Winnie the gray rat snake and Trevor the toad to children in attendance. Stuart and Beck said sharing information on critters of all shapes and sizes with the local community is a valuable educational resource.

“I think it went well,” Beck said. “It’s super rewarding. I used to come to the nature center when I was younger. It’s kind of been a full-circle this summer. I’m learning a lot.”

Besides nature programs, the nature center offers opportunities such as arts and crafts and outdoor programming. The Animal Encounter program takes place year-round to provide information about the species that share community with Hoosiers.

For more on Parks and Recreation events, visit zionsvillein.myrec.com.