Westfield Youth Assistance Program receives grant funds

The Westfield Youth Assistance Program has received a $15,000 grant from the Arthur Dean Family Foundation.

The WYAP connects Westfield youth with core services, including mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, camps and enrichment activities. The grant will enhance WYAP’s tutoring program, which supported 45 youth in the Westfield Washington School district in the 2023-24 school year and continues to make a difference in the lives of young people.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure tutoring for the Westfield Youth Assistance Program. Personally, it is so inspiring to see a child learn the educational tools to thrive and feel successful.” stated Andrea, a WYAP tutor. “The sessions are an opportunity to enrich a child’s life through individual sessions where it is possible to hone in on the child’s needs and skills in a very comfortable and personal environment.”

WYAP youth meet with tutors weekly throughout the school year. The WYAP has seen a steady increase in the number of youths it serves. Grants allow the organization to continue meeting the needs of local youth.

The Arthur Dean Family Foundation supports organizations that provide opportunities for youth and their families in Marion, Hamilton and Whitley counties. Their mission coincides with that of WYAP, which has worked since 2009 with youth and their families facing challenging life circumstances.

The Arthur Dean Family Foundation was established in 2016 and has awarded more than $15 million to youth-serving organizations in Indiana. Learn more at arthurdeanfoundation.org.

WYAP is actively looking for licensed K-6 elementary educators for the 2024-25 school year tutoring program. Applications are due Aug. 1. Information and applications can be found at youthassistance.org/westfield.