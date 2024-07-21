Carmel nonprofit plans cricket tournament at Grand Park

The Kriya Shakti Foundation’s mission is to promote social wellness through arts and sports.

“We know arts and sports brings people together,” said Mangala Devauth, who founded the Carmel-based nonprofit with her husband, Badri Devauth.

So, it’s fitting that many of the foundation’s volunteers are part of a badminton club.

“The core support comes from the people who play badminton three days a week at The Jungle in Westfield,” Badri said.

Badri is the foundation’s president, while Mangala, who teaches classical Indian dance, is its artistic director.

The Carmel couple figure a cricket tournament would be a great way to bring exposure to the nonprofit. The KSF Cricket tournament is set for Aug. 10 at Grand Park in Westfield. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. and is planned to conclude with an awards ceremony at approximately 8 p.m.

Badri said the tournament will feature 20 teams, including some from Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield, among other cities.

“We also have teams from different states,” he said. “We have four groups each with five teams. Each group plays at least four minimum games.”

The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

“I’ll be giving customized T-shirts for each player, so we can identify which team they are on,” Badri said.

For each of the 55 games, $3 for each boundary (worth four runs) and $5 for every sixer (six runs) will be donated by Badri and Rama Bodugu. The donations will go toward school supplies and backpacks.

“If the amount is big, we’ll divide between school supplies and a food drive,” Badri said.

Besides Badri and Bodugu, other main sponsors include Ravi Sajja and Chetan Moore.

The ceremony will honor the man of the match for each game. For the series, a best bowler, best batsman and a most valuable player will be awarded. The winning team earns $1,000 in gift cards and medals, and the runner-up team earns $500 and medals, with additional gift cards awarded to individual match winners. The grand prize is the Kriya Shakti Cricket League rolling championship cup.

Admission to the tournament is free. It will feature various entertainment activities, including live music, a bounce house for children and a range of food options available for purchase. There will be a free raffle every hour from 4 to 9 p.m. to win prizes. Seating is limited and spectators can bring their own lawn chairs. For more, visit Kriya Shakti Foundation on Facebook.