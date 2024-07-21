Noblesville High School hires swim coach

The Noblesville Swim Club and Noblesville High School jointly announced the hiring of Jess Preston as its new head swim coach July 16.

Preston comes to Noblesville from Penn High School and Irish Aquatics in Mishawaka. He had been head coach of Penn’s boys and girls teams since 2008, leading them to multiple trips to the IHSAA State Swimming and Diving finals.

NHS spokesperson Marnie Cooke said Preston has led his teams to a combined 29 Northern Indiana conference championships, 26 sectional championships and 15 IHSAA event state championships. He has been named Conference Coach of the Year 13 times and IHSAA State Coach of the Year twice.

In February, Penn was runner-up to Carmel at both the girls and boys IHSAA state meets.

“The hiring of Coach Preston is a big-time commitment to Noblesville Swimming and the future vision of this program,” stated Lisa Conner, president of the board of directors for Noblesville Swim Club. “We are so excited about what he will do for our program at all levels. We feel so fortunate that Coach Preston has chosen to continue his career leading our program.”

Cooke said Preston served as head senior and assistant age group coach from 1999 to 2020 at PRO Swimming in Mishawaka, guiding multiple athletes to Indiana Age Group State Championships and record-setting performances.

“Swimming is an important part of our community, and I am excited that Coach Jess Preston and his family have chosen Noblesville as their next home,” Noblesville High School Athletic Director Leah Wooldridge stated. “Jess not only has a strong passion for swimming but uses it as a tool to teach student athletes skills around leadership, discipline and ownership that they can utilize throughout their life. The future of Noblesville swimming looks bright,”

Preston said he is “beyond excited” to be the next head coach of the Noblesville Swim Club and Noblesville High School girls and boys swim teams.

“This program and the Noblesville community are so welcoming,” Preston stated. “I absolutely love that their leaders are committed to accomplishing the highest level of success. With the continued growth and great sense of community Noblesville has to offer, the possibilities are endless. I can’t wait to get started.”