CIDE celebrates 25th anniversary season

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble co-Artistic Director Ashley Jacobs has had a close-up view of the program’s growth.

After all, her mother, Suzann DeLay, founded the organization, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“It has been at the top of my priority list to continue my mom’s legacy,” said Jacobs, who was 12 when her mother started CIDE. “She built this company from eight company dancers, 30 in ‘The Nutcracker’ in 1999, to a company of 70-plus and over 120 in ‘The Nutcracker’ in 2023. The company has become a pillar in the community and is known in the central Indiana area as having the best training in the state, so carrying on what she has started is of the utmost importance for me, the artistic staff and board of directors.

“On staff we have three alumni who have been trained by her, which is really exciting moving into the next 25 years with their past experience with CIDE.”

A gala celebrating the anniversary is set for Jan. 25, 2025.

“As we go into the next 25 years, I am extremely proud and excited of artistic staff and the continuance of my work.” said DeLay, who serves as executive director.

Delay has been awarded the Outstanding Citizen Award from Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Distinguished Hoosier honor from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Jacobs, who serves as co-artistic director with Michael Casey Clark, stopped dancing upon graduating from Indiana University in 2009 with a degree in dance performance.

“This is also the summer my mom opened up Central Indiana Academy of Dance, so I went straight into teaching and was hired as the youth company director,” she said.

Jacobs had been teaching since the age of 17 and has been assisting since she was 12.

The season opens with “The Nutcracker” Dec. 13-15 at Star Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. MixedRep is set for March 9, 2025, at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The premiere of a new ballet, “Beauty and The Beast,” choreographed by CIDE resident choreographer Paul Tillman, is set for May 17-18, 2025, at The Tarkington.

For more, visit cidedaance.org.