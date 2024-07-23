Westfield Library Foundation to raffle children’s table

The Westfield Library Foundation will raffle the train table used in the children’s department in the old library building. A new table was purchased when the library moved to its new building at 17400 Westfield Blvd. June 1.

“The train table has been a well-loved fixture for generations of kids,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “Given the numerous inquiries we’ve received about its future, we decided the fairest way to give it a new home is through a raffle. That way everyone has an equal chance to own a cherished piece of library history.”

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mrx3kprc or at the Westfield Washington Public Library circulation desk through July 31. A winner will be drawn Aug. 1.

Funds raised through the raffle will be used to purchase new reading and play items for the library.