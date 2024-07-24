Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation’s Guilded Leaf author lineup set

Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation Director Elizabeth Hamilton is quick to praise her predecessor, Ruth Nisenshal, for creating the Guilded Leaf Book & Authors Luncheon.

“The luncheon was her brainchild, and with a small group of women, she started this fundraising event and turned it into a signature event for our community and handed it to me to take over 10 years ago,” Hamilton said.

The 20th Book & Author Luncheon is set for Oct. 17 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the foundation, which supports library programs and initiatives.

“Over 40,000 people attended a library event, took part in a story time or participated in a library reading program last year,” Hamilton said. “While our guests at the Guilded Leaf luncheon get to enjoy meeting amazing authors, they also can feel good about supporting the kind of educational and entertaining experiences that only the library can provide.”

Authors set to appear at the luncheon are Jeffrey Chad Beguelin, Jeffrey Blount, Rea Frey, Madeline Martin, Dawn Tripp and Beatriz Williams.

“I always get excited about the group as a whole, because I think it’s such a great group this year,” Hamilton said. “They all have incredible new books out.”

Beguelin, a six-time Tony Award-nominated writer and lyricist, makes his fiction debut with “Showmance.” The book focuses on a down-on-his-luck playwright marooned in his Illinois hometown by a family emergency.

“I think it’s exciting to have a debut author of his caliber, especially the way our community is, loving the arts as much as our community does with the Palladium and all of the groups we have with Civic Theatre and Actors Theatre of Indiana,” Hamilton said. “To have a person nominated for so many Tonys is icing on the cake.”

This is the first Guilded Leaf appearance for all six authors, but Blount, Williams and Frey have made author visits to the Carmel library.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with the luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The Book & Authors Evening on Oct. 16 is sold out. Tickets are on sale for the luncheon at carmelclaylibrary.org/foundation.