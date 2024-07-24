Fishers Monsoon Madness makes a splash

Fishers residents celebrated summer with a splash July 20 during a pop-up water park at Roy G. Holland Memorial Park.

Monsoon Madness, presented by Fishers Parks and Recreation, featured eight inflatable slides, four mechanical inflatables, a balloon artist, bubble artist, henna tattoo artist, food trucks and more.

The popular event had 2,100 attendees last year. This year, 2,800 people attended. Fishers Parks Experience Coordinator Leanne Beck helped plan the waterpark and said it’s rewarding to see the event come together.

“It’s funny, you put in about eight months of planning an event, then it’s finally here,” she said. “I always like walking around the event to just hear what attendees are saying, especially when it’s kids saying that they are having a blast.”

Not only did the kids have fun, but parents did, too. David Bucksten, a father of four, found out about Monsoon Madness through a Facebook group. He said he was pleasantly surprised when he heard it was free

“We were surprised that it was such a big event,” he said. “We were surprised that it was free, easy to sign up for and how many attractions would be here.”

Bucksten brought his family to the waterpark and said he appreciated the opportunity to attend a family-friendly event.

“I would recommend this event,” he said. “Just by how much fun our kids are having in the first hour (and) seeing how well organized it was.”

For more about Fishers Parks events, visit playfishers.com.