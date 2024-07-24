Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township appoints new Forest Glen principal

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Board of Education voted July 22 to appoint Kelli Lovingfoss as the new principal of Forest Glen Elementary School of Spanish Immersion.

According to a news release from the district, Lovingfoss brings 16 years of educational experience as a bilingual teacher and administrator to her new role. She most recently served as principal of the Newcomer Program in Indianapolis Public Schools.

“As a scholar of language acquisition, I find the immersion model fascinating and as a K-12 educator and former Spanish teacher. I love being a part of igniting a passion for foreign language in others and have watched the success of Forest Glen over the years with great admiration and respect,” Lovingfoss stated. “I am a servant leader and, while student welfare will always be the top priority, the well-being of these exceptional teachers cannot be overlooked; the retention and cultivation of high-quality teachers is imperative to a successful school like Forest Glen and I seek to keep this sentiment in mind at all times.”

MSDLT Superintendent Shawn Smith stated that Forest Glen is recognized throughout Indiana for its bilingual education program.

“I am confident that the Forest Glen community will be impressed with the experience and personal skills (Lovingfoss) will bring to this role,” he stated. “She has extensive knowledge and studies in Spanish and her long service in Indianapolis Public School is an indication of her commitment to public education. I am confident that we have selected the best person to continue leading the school on the path of successful teaching and learning.”

Lovingfoss began her career in IPS as a Spanish and English language arts teacher in 2008, according to the news release. She transitioned to administration in 2019 and has experience as an assistant principal and principal. Lovingfoss earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Indiana University, with one year at Universidad Complutense in Madrid. She earned a master’s degree from Marion University, an MBA from the IU Kelley School of Business and is a doctoral student in education at Vanderbilt University.