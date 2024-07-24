Yoga event to debut at Palladium

The inaugural Yoga Dream at the Palladium event will offer participants two hours of yoga, meditation, live music and an art workshop Aug. 1. It will be in the Robert Adam room inside the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

The event is presented by Kara Goodwin Meditation, Michelle Qureshi Music and the Carmel Arts Council.

“(The event) is really about facilitating an environment that can spark community and connection,” said Susan Haigh, the yoga instructor for the event. “Just allow people to discover the power of yoga as a tool for their lives in terms of well-being, finding more calm, becoming more present, becoming more connected to their body.”

A Carmel native who teaches yoga in Madrid, where she works remotely for a tech company, returns to Carmel for two months each year to visit family. She planned her visit this year around the event because she wants to share her passion for yoga with the Carmel community.

Haigh started practicing yoga after she broke her ankle in a mountain bike accident. She said yoga helped her recover from the injury. She became an instructor in 2022.

“I feel like (yoga) has followed me,” she said. “It really wasn’t something that I chose.”

Kara Goodwin is a meditation guide who lives in Carmel. She will lead a meditation session after the yoga session. She said yoga will prepare participants’ bodies and minds for meditation.

“I love the idea,” she said. “I love all of the elements of this. It’s a really beautiful way to let people experience many facets of themselves in one event.”

Haigh looks forward to the event.

“When we share our passions, that’s when magic happens in life,” she said. “Things just unfold how they’re supposed to.”

Space is limited. The registration fee is $49. For more, visit yogadreamsusan.com/yoga-dream-at-the-palladium.