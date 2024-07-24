Zionsville Street Dance returns to Main Street

Zionsville Street Dance returns to the heart of the Village from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3 for an evening of music, food and an electric atmosphere.

The entertainment lineup for 2024 includes Zionsville’s The Janeways on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. The all-female band formed in 2020 and plays hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

This year’s headliner is The Dundies.

“The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce is proud to organize events like the Zionsville Street Dance, which showcase why our town is such a special place to live, work and visit,” stated Mike Hanlon, executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce. “These events connect neighbors, support local businesses and highlight our community spirit. We are passionate about bringing people together to celebrate our vibrant town and create lasting memories. We look forward to a night of music, fun, and community spirit, and we deeply appreciate the support of our sponsors and local businesses in making this event possible.”

The Zionsville Street Dance features several local food and beverage vendors, including Greek’s Pizzeria; My Sugar Pie; The Scoop; Chick-fil-A; Schooley’s Hot & Brats; Polish Cottage; Eatzo Concessions; The Licorice Guy; North High Brewing; Moontown Brewing Company; Klooz Brewz Brewery; Heagy Vineyard; Hopwood Cellars Winery; Bier Brewery; The Rejoicing Vine; and Hunt Club Distillery.

The event is also seeking volunteers.

Purchase tickets or sign up to volunteer by visiting zionsvillechamber.org under the ‘street dance’ tab.

Gates open at 5 p.m.