Commentary by Mark LaFay

Summer in central Indiana is the perfect time to enjoy fresh local produce, and there’s no better way to do that than by whipping up some delicious summer salads.

With July here, the farmers markets are bursting with seasonal produce waiting to land on your plate. Also here is the summer heat and humidity, and if you don’t like sweating when you eat, lighter options should be on the menu.

Now, I will say, I’m usually not one to default to salad for dinner, but the time of year makes a compelling argument. Let’s get building!

Start with a base of crisp greens from the local farmers market. Look for tender lettuce, peppery arugula or a mix of hearty kale and spinach. These greens provide the perfect foundation for layering flavors and textures.

Nothing says Indiana summer like sweet corn, and My Dad’s Sweet Corn is as good as it gets. Grill it until slightly charred, then cut the kernels off the cob to add a burst of sweetness and crunch to your salad.

Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and you’ll find a rainbow of heirloom varieties at the market. Slice them thick and juicy. They have a rich, tangy flavor that pairs beautifully with fresh greens. Add some crisp cucumbers for a refreshing bite.

For a touch of creaminess, crumble in feta cheese from Sirocco Ridge Creamery. Its feta is tangy and rich, adding a delightful contrast to the sweet and savory elements of your salad.

No salad is complete without a bit of protein, and bacon from Old Major is a game-changer. Cook it until crispy, then crumble it over your salad for a smoky, savory kick that ties everything together.

For the dressing, keep it simple. Try this recipe and consider using some local ingredients like Artisano’s Oils and Spices for balsamic and olive oil, and Eagle Creek Apiary for honey.

Simple Summer Vinaigrette:

• 1/4 cup Artisano’s balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 cup Artisano’s olive oil

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon local honey

• Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk all ingredients until well combined. Drizzle over salad and toss gently to coat.

Finish your creation with a handful of toasted nuts or seeds from for added crunch and a sprinkle of fresh herbs like basil or mint to brighten the flavors.