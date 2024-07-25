Funds for Westfield sidewalk project increased

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners approved an amended funding agreement for sidewalk installation in Westfield during their July 8 meeting.

The funds are part of the city’s 2022 project year Community Development Block Grant disbursement from the Noblesville Housing Authority, which administers and provides housing and community development services for all of Hamilton County.

“Westfield is our only municipality that has an active infrastructure going on, installing about 1,400 linear feet of sidewalk along Blackburn Road, just north of the North Glen Village mobile home neighborhood,” said Michelle Westermeier, Community Development Program manager. “They are about halfway through that project.”

The original fund request was $172,000. But with added costs, the completed project total is expected to reach $228,637. Commissioners approved an amendment to the funding agreement to add $56,637.

While the initial funds came from the 2022 budget, the amended funds will come from the city’s program year 2023 distribution.

Block grant funds are distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funds distributed to municipalities are generally earmarked for public infrastructure, housing, administrative services, public services and economic development that support local needs.