Renovated Carmel Police Department headquarters opens

After 10 years of planning and construction, the newly renovated Carmel Police Department is open at 1000 S. Range Line Rd.

Mayor Sue Finkam and CPD Chief Drake Sterling hosted a ribbon cutting for the new state-of-the-art facility July 25.

The expansion and renovation of CPD headquarters will support growth in the city and the police department.

“This building is more than bricks and mortar,” Finkam said. “It’s a symbol of our city’s progress and our investment in (our) future.”

Sterling echoed that statement, adding that the expansion represents Carmel’s promise for a better city for residents.

“I’m here to promise you that this investment is a can’t-miss opportunity and one that will return itself many times over,” he said.

The addition will also house the Carmel City Court and Clerk’s Office, as well as their associated programs. Finkam said housing those organizations in one building will foster better communication and collaboration for the CPD and Carmel residents.