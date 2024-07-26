Letter: Parental rights and the need for safe school libraries

Editor,

I never thought I would see the residents of Carmel make an emotional appeal to include obscene books in Carmel Schools, but that is exactly what happened on Tuesday night at the Carmel School Board Meeting. As the Board called for public comment to address the requested removal of a book that included graphic scenes of anal and oral sex, pedophilia, masturbation, rape, and incest, an overwhelming majority of speakers voiced empathy for the minority of students that experience sexual abuse in our community and a need for our students to hear these graphic stories. That empathy did not extend to the parents who oppose the presence of pornographic content in our schools or to the majority of Carmel children that are not developmentally ready to carry the heavy burdens such exposure brings.

Several speakers, including one board member, revealed that they were victims of sexual abuse and felt that this book offered a much-needed mirror for victims of abuse. While I sympathize with all victims of sexual abuse, I do not believe that handing students a book that graphically describes that abuse is the right response. The children in our community who suffer abuse deserve better. And the overwhelming majority of students that grow up in caring homes without abuse should not be exposed to the ugliness portrayed in this book without parental consent.

Unfortunately, the board voted to keep this book on school shelves, satisfying the majority in attendance, leaving me to wonder if this truly reflects the heart of Carmel. If there is a silent majority out there, they need to find their voice or they will be drowned out by the emotional pleas of a misguided minority that are fighting for a social agenda that will do more harm than good.

Cindy Black

Carmel