Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces new cohort

The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 county residents for its 10-month community leadership program.

“There is such excitement each year as the buzz begins on who will be a part of the next cohort,” HCLA Executive Director Diana Coyle stated in a news release. “HCLA leadership is thrilled to welcome this phenomenal group into our legacy.”

Each year, HCLA selects participants through a competitive application process. Class members are chosen based on community engagement, desire to learn and grow, passion for making an impact in Hamilton County and unique perspectives and knowledge.

The selected cohort is:

Gabe Amick, Hamilton County Sports Authority

McKenzie Barbknecht, Duke Energy

Kari Berger, Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation

Renee Butts, Carmel Fire Department

Jeremy Coons, Edward Jones

Heather Fisher, ThriveVista

Marc Griffith, The Veridus Group Inc.

Scott Hazel, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Dedicated Shield

James Hellmann, City of Noblesville

Matt Husband, State Farm Insurance

Joshua Icenogle, Gaylor Electric

Rachel Kartz, Ivy Tech Community College – Hamilton County Campus

Alicia Klingerman, Family Promise of Hamilton County

Ashley Knott, Westfield Washington Schools and Westfield Education Foundation

Steve Latour, The Farmers Bank

Melissa Lawson, Citizens Energy Group

Chandler Lawson Flynn, Church Church Hittle + Antrim

Michele Leach, Moisture Management

Thomas McClelland, CarDon and Associates

Dustin Mikesell, Riverview Health

Jessica Minor, accessABILITY

Molly Mrozowski, Hamilton East Public Library

Amanda Mumphrey, Bondry Consulting

Beth Myers, Delaware Township

Ashanti Ordone, Gifted and Talented Academy, Inc.

Catherine Pallotta, American Structurepoint

Bob Rice, Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Todd Roberts, Beck’s Hybrids

Michelle Schmidt, Noblesville Youth Assistance

Justin Schuhmacher, Indiana Estate and Elder Law

Hadleigh Smith, Invest Hamilton County

Danielle Stiles-Polk, Hamilton County Community Foundation

Pooja Thakkar, Bankable, Powered by Flagship

Sloane Thompson, Recovery Cafe Hamilton County

Jeff Worrell, City of Carmel

HCLA will kick off its Class of 2025 cohort experience in mid-August with a two-day opening retreat. Learn more at www.hcla.net.