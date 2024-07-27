Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces new cohort

The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 county residents for its 10-month community leadership program.
“There is such excitement each year as the buzz begins on who will be a part of the next cohort,” HCLA Executive Director Diana Coyle stated in a news release. “HCLA leadership is thrilled to welcome this phenomenal group into our legacy.”
Each year, HCLA selects participants through a competitive application process. Class members are chosen based on community engagement, desire to learn and grow, passion for making an impact in Hamilton County and unique perspectives and knowledge.
The selected cohort is:
- Gabe Amick, Hamilton County Sports Authority
- McKenzie Barbknecht, Duke Energy
- Kari Berger, Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation
- Renee Butts, Carmel Fire Department
- Jeremy Coons, Edward Jones
- Heather Fisher, ThriveVista
- Marc Griffith, The Veridus Group Inc.
- Scott Hazel, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Dedicated Shield
- James Hellmann, City of Noblesville
- Matt Husband, State Farm Insurance
- Joshua Icenogle, Gaylor Electric
- Rachel Kartz, Ivy Tech Community College – Hamilton County Campus
- Alicia Klingerman, Family Promise of Hamilton County
- Ashley Knott, Westfield Washington Schools and Westfield Education Foundation
- Steve Latour, The Farmers Bank
- Melissa Lawson, Citizens Energy Group
- Chandler Lawson Flynn, Church Church Hittle + Antrim
- Michele Leach, Moisture Management
- Thomas McClelland, CarDon and Associates
- Dustin Mikesell, Riverview Health
- Jessica Minor, accessABILITY
- Molly Mrozowski, Hamilton East Public Library
- Amanda Mumphrey, Bondry Consulting
- Beth Myers, Delaware Township
- Ashanti Ordone, Gifted and Talented Academy, Inc.
- Catherine Pallotta, American Structurepoint
- Bob Rice, Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Todd Roberts, Beck’s Hybrids
- Michelle Schmidt, Noblesville Youth Assistance
- Justin Schuhmacher, Indiana Estate and Elder Law
- Hadleigh Smith, Invest Hamilton County
- Danielle Stiles-Polk, Hamilton County Community Foundation
- Pooja Thakkar, Bankable, Powered by Flagship
- Sloane Thompson, Recovery Cafe Hamilton County
- Jeff Worrell, City of Carmel
HCLA will kick off its Class of 2025 cohort experience in mid-August with a two-day opening retreat. Learn more at www.hcla.net.