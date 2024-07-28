Summer reading program concludes at Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library in Zionsville is wrapping up its summer reading program with grand prizes awarded to this summer’s most voracious readers.

Grand prizes include an electric bicycle, a kayak, a Coleman Evanston screened tent for eight people and a child’s bicycle. Prizes were made possible by donations from community partners, including eBoom Electric Bikes, Friends of the Library, Zionsville Rotary Club and a community resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

The final day for turning in reading logs is July 31. Participants who record 15 hours or more of reading completed between June 1 and July 31 are automatically entered into the grand-prize drawing, which will take place in the coming weeks.

The grand prize, an electric bicycle, was donated to the library by Lee Ann McKay, owner of eBoom Electric Bikes. The bicycle is a low-step frame Navigator S model made of strong, lightweight aluminum. The eBike can achieve a top speed of 25 mph with pedal assist, or 20 mph with throttle. It includes front and rear fenders, a rear rack, 48V/2A charger, kickstand, integrated front light, AAA battery operated rear light and a bell, with a maximum load capacity of 300 pounds.

The bicycle is on display at the library’s Zionsville Branch.

This is the second collaboration between the library and eBoom Electric Bikes. In 2018, the library worked with the fledgling company to design and create an electronic book bike, which has been ridden by librarians to local schools and appeared in the Zionsville Fall Festival parade.

The winner of the youth bicycle grand prize will be able to select a bike fit for their size from a selection of available new bikes.

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library has branches at 250 N. Fifth St. in Zionsville and 3610 Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown.

HMMPL serves the residents of Whitestown, Zionsville and Worth Township with programs, special events, Bookmobile visits and a broad collection of materials to borrow. Additional services include free streaming services, a maker studio and a ‘library of things’ in each branch.

For more, visit hmmpl.org.