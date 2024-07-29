Baby surrendered to Fishers baby box

A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the baby box at Fishers Fire Department’s Station 397, 15109 E. 136th St., according to a July 29 news release from FFP.

“Upon receiving the surrendered infant, our firefighters from Station 397 acted swiftly and provided the necessary medical attention and care,” the news release stated. “The baby is now under the watchful care of (Indiana) Children and Family Services, ensuring the highest standards of health and safety.”

Under Indiana’s Safe Haven Law, people may anonymously surrender an infant 30 days old or younger without prosecution at fire departments, hospitals and emergency medical services stations, or inside one of Indiana’s 130 Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“This vital program ensures that infants are provided with a safe and secure environment while giving parents an alternative in times of crisis,” the news release stated. “Fishers Fire and Emergency Services encourages anyone in need to utilize the Safe Surrender program and to spread awareness about this lifesaving option.”

For more about the Safe Haven Law, visit the Indiana Department of Child Services at in.gov/dcs/newsroom/supplemental-information/safe-haven-law or Project Safe Haven Baby Boxes at shbb.org.

“This incident underscores the importance of community resources and support systems in safeguarding the most vulnerable among us,” the news release stated. “Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. Thank you to the parents who surrendered this newborn and entrusted the Fishers Fire & Emergency Services firefighters to help in your time of need. Your baby is safe and healthy.”