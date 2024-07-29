Native garden tour coming to Westfield

Hamilton County Invasive Partnership will host an evening tour showcasing the benefits of using native plants in a suburban yard July 30 in Westfield.

The tour will highlight how homeowners have used natives, nativars, well-behaved non-natives and annuals to create a sustainable and beautiful garden that supports local wildlife and enhances outdoor space.

Volunteers from Hamilton County Invasive Partnership and Westfield Green Together will serve as guides.

“Interest in landscaping with natives is sky high but some people are reluctant to get started without seeing what is possible,” stated Claire Lane, urban conservationist with the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District. “This yard tour is a great way to see how functional and beautiful natives can be in a formal HO- style home landscape.”

The free garden tour takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at locations between 161st Street and U.S. 31. Exact locations will be shared upon registration for the event.

The yard tour coincides with the SWCD’s release of example native landscaping templates for homeowners. The templates — which include examples of how to integrate and maintain native plantings in both structured beds as well as natural settings — can be found at hamiltonswcd.org/landscape.

Register for the yard tour at hamiltonswcd.org/events.