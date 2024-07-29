Opinion: Memories of three remarkable people

Dr. Ruth Westheimer was a spunky 53-year-old who gave explicit sex advice to listeners of her radio show from her studio in New York City beginning in 1981. I was hosting a morning TV show, and while listening to her program on the way to work, I was so impressed with her candor that I encouraged my producer to book her as a guest.

When I interviewed Dr. Ruth, her first question to me was, “How is your sex life?” I kiddingly responded that it was not her business. We both laughed because the truth is, that’s exactly what her business was. Dr Ruth passed recently at age 96.

I first met Richard Simmons while hosting an evening talk show in Columbus, Ohio, in the late 1970s. My wife Mary Ellen was unsure about the exercise guru, questioning whether his public displays of compassion and empathy for those with weight problems were sincere. It seemed a bit showbizzy.

Mary Ellen came to the studio the night Richard was to appear. After the show, while searching for a restroom, she passed a dressing room where Richard sat with a young lady who was struggling with her weight. Richard was holding her hand, consoling her while she sobbed. That’s who Richard was.

Back in New York City the next year, I was on location preparing to tape a segment with Richard. A woman pulled up in her car and told Richard that her mom was a huge fan but was presently in the hospital. She requested an autograph to take to her. Richard jumped in the woman’s car and headed off to see the ailing mother. I was left there with my crew. That’s who Richard was.

A photographer saw Richard jogging with me in Central Park. The snapshot he took appeared on the front page of a well-known tabloid. View it on my Facebook page.

Years later, Richard came to Indy. He arrived in a limo at my home, where I was doing my WISH-TV segment live at 5:30 a.m. David Barras, the morning anchor, was convulsing in laughter. Richard appears at the end of the edited clip.

Batting third for this column is the late Willie Mays, arguably the greatest baseball player of all time. His home in New Rochelle, N.Y., was only a couple of miles from my house. I never had the nerve to knock on the door for an autograph, even though I am sure he would have happily obliged.

Willie had a touch of Yogi Berra in him. My favorite Willie quote went something like this: Never assume the other guy will never do something you would never do. That seems like too many negatives for one sentence.

But when I think about Ruth, Richard and Willie, I know they are three people I will never, never, never forget.