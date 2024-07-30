‘Golden Girls’ parody set

It’s easy for Robert Jones to pinpoint the best part of being in the cast of “The Indy Golden Girls.”

“My favorite part is just like the four women in ‘The Golden Girls,’ the four of us have built a very beautiful friendship and really enjoy doing this together,” Jones said. “‘The Golden Girls’ has a big following of people, obviously, (who) watch the reruns on Hulu and stuff like that. It’s really cool for them to see our interpretation of these four iconic women.”

“The Indy Golden Girls: A Drag Parody” will perform two original episodes Aug. 8-10 at Basile Westfield Playhouse.

“All of the episodes have been inspired by a real episode from ’The Golden Girls,’” Jones said.

Jones is the youngest of the four actors at age 35. He plays the part of Blanche. The other cast members are Jim LaMonte as Sophia, Thom Turner as Rose and Jeremy Tuterow as Dorothy.

“We have respect for the four actresses and what they did at the time period,” Jones said.

The roles were played by the late actresses Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

Jones said he and his castmates started performing as the “The Indy Golden Girls” about three years ago.

“Some companies decided they weren’t going to do it anymore and we decided to do it on our own,” Jones said.

The production company’s name of Picture it! Players is derived from Sophia often saying, “Picture it.”

“Our mind was to focus on queer and minority storytelling,” Jones said. “In the future when we hold auditions, it’s not always going to be what the script says for gender or race or something like that. We want to bring untold stories to the front.”

The Aug. 8-9 performances begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be two shows Aug. 10 at 6 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $35 tickets include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with photo.

For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org/special-events. .