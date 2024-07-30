Noblesville community events – August 2024

Boutique Bargain Bash — Visit the Hamilton County 4H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., from 10a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 for the Boutique Bargain Bash. Shop local boutiques all at 30 percent off or more. Admission is $5 at the door and children under 12 are free. The first 50 shoppers will receive a free tote bag with prizes inside.

Summer Fest — Each year, Janus hosts a day of summer fun. This year’s Summer Fest will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 16 at 1555 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville. It will include outdoor water games, a dance party, food and a special appearance from local first responders. For more, visit janus-inc.org/events-2.

Artisan Market — The 9th annual Red Geranium Artisan Market will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Noblesville, 1207 Conner St. The event will feature 50 artisans selling only hand-made creations including antiques, collectables, garden art, boutique clothing, kids items, pottery, jewelry and more. The event is free to attend and will also have live music, a bake sale and the Smokey Blue BBQ food truck.

Celebration of Hope — Join Prevail for a formal evening with a live auction, dinner, dancing and an opportunity to support Prevail’s life-saving services from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville, 13700 Conference Center Dr. Since 1986, Prevail has assisted more than 50,000 victims of violent crimes in putting the pieces of their lives back together. In 2021, Prevail provided programs and services to nearly 4,000 survivors. For tickets, visit prevailinc.org/events/gala-2024/.

Light Up the Night — Join Hamilton County Parks and Recreation for a visual evening experience from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23 at Potter’s Bridge Park in Noblesville, 19401 Allisonville Rd. The historical bridge will be decorated with luminaries, and the event will have live music, food trucks and a beer truck, and lighted canoes will be visible from the bridge. This event is free and open to the public. For more, contact [email protected].

Front Porch Music Festival — 20 bands will perform on 12 porches on Logan Street in historic Old Town Noblesville from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Festival goers will be able to walk up and down the street listening to a variety of music. Admission is free. For more, visit noblesvilleporchfest.com/bands.

Salsa on the Square — The fourth annual Salsa on the Square will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 30 on the square in Noblesville, 933 W. Logan St. This is a ticketed event for people 21 and older. The event will include an intro salsa lesson by the Latin Expressions Dance Company, music by DJ Mambo Sound, food trucks, a cocktail garden, beer on tap and more. For more, visit facebook.com/events/849550660364699.

Car Show — The 12th annual Lucky Teter Rebel Run Car and Vintage Motorcycle Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Forest Park in Noblesville, 701 Cicero Rd. This is an open show for all cars and vintage motorcycles pre-1981. DJ Rocket Jockeys will perform with classic music. Food will be available and event shirts will be available for purchase the day of the show. All proceeds benefit The Noblesville Masonic Angel Fund. For more, contact [email protected].