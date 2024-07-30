Obituary: Richard Gregory Heck

Richard Gregory Heck was born to Richard Tevis Heck and Ruth (Irwin) Heck in Madison, Indiana on

August 2, 1949.

He lived the quintessential 50’s childhood in Madison and Hanover, Indiana. One of his first jobs was as a paperboy for the Indianapolis Star. In his younger years, he worked as a manual pinsetter at the Hanover

College bowling alley. As a teenager, he attended the Culver Military Academy Summer School. He

graduated from Hanover High School in 1967 and enlisted– in the U.S. Navy shortly after. * He completed

Fire Technician Training School at the Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago. Before returning to American

soil in 1973, he traveled around the globe and was stationed at foreign ports by means of Naval

Destroyers, Aircraft Carriers, and Nuclear Submarines.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for The Raytheon Corporation in Boston, MA until enrolling at Indiana University, Bloomington, where he met the love-of-—his-life, his wife of 43 years, Nancy

(Johnson) Heck.

After graduating IU with his Bachelor of Science Degree, Richard and Nancy moved to Indianapolis, IN.

He worked at the National Weather Service and then served as a Program Manager at the Indiana

Department of Commerce in the Energy Division focusing on oil shale as an alternative energy source.

During that time, he authored a book about Oil Shale.

He then transitioned to working from home and raising their two kids, Melanie and Richard (George). In

1997, Richard and his family moved their home from Indianapolis to Carmel, IN. Where he dove headfirst

into parenting, taking the kids to practices and getting involved in the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO)

at Mohawk Trails Elementary School.

Of all the changes he saw throughout his years, he most embraced the changing technology field.

Richard served as the president of the Indianapolis Computer Society (ICS) for several years and wrote

gaming and software reviews for the ICS magazine. He went on to build his own computer consulting

company, where he served as the webmaster for the City of Carmel for two decades until his retirement

earlier this year (2024).

Richard is survived by his wife Nancy (Johnson) Heck, their daughter Melanie Heck, son Richard George

Heck, daughter-n-l–aw Loren Heck and granddaughter Jasper Heck. He is also survived by his sister

Rebecca Heck and her family. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Tevis Heck and mother,

Ruth (Irwin) Heck.

His favorite philanthropies remain the Hamilton County Humane Society and the IU Health Joe and Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either organization in his name.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, August 6th, from 9am until 10:45am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church 4780 E. 126th St. Carmel, IN 46033. A Masonic service will begin on Tuesday, August 6th, at 10:45am in the Chapel at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Memorial Service will be immediately following at 11am on Tuesday, August 6th in the Sanctuary at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Military Honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service. In honor of Richards affinity to all things tie dyed the family request those that attend wear something tie dyed.