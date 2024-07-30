South Village PUD pulled from town council agenda

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr has withdrawn the South Village planned unit development from Town Council consideration.

The PUD, which passed the Plan Commission with a favorable recommendation July 15, was scheduled for a vote Aug. 5 before the full town council.

“It has become clear to me that we do not have appropriate consensus to move forward at this time,” Stehr stated. “The South Village area is key to preserving the culture and aesthetic of our iconic brick street. We must get it right.”

Redeveloping the South Village was a major campaign issue for the Stehr, who announced the proposal during a State of the Town meeting in March. Since that time, the mayor has hosted 35 informal public meetings to discuss the plan with the community.

“Like it or not, development is at our doorstep, and nearly 70 percent of the South Village district property is privately-owned,” Stehr wrote in a letter to the Zionsville Town Council. “We have urged these landowners to hold off on their projects until we could deliver a set of parameters in the form of a PUD document that represents a consensus around a vision for development in the area. Despite everyone’s best efforts, we have not been able to get there. I was hoping to achieve common ground upon which we could all stand, but it has become clear to me that a close vote (either way) is not a win for Zionsville.”

Stehr added that positive change is possible in the South Village that can benefit everyone in Zionsville. He urged stakeholders to not delay action that will support economic development in the community.

“I hope we can use the PUD document that we have all worked on so hard to create as the backbone to shape the aesthetic vision for this vitally important area of our town,” Stehr stated.

The PUD was created to set parameters for development of 110 acres between the brick Main Street and Old 106th Street, including standards for building heights, standards for setbacks, architectural standards and a land use that sets aside land for preservation. The proposal aimed to add dining, retail and commercial options to the Village, increase assessed property values and add people to the district.

The project has been the subject of mixed reviews by residents, with those in opposition particularly vocal ever since the mayor announced the PUD plan in March. A petition on change.org asking the town to halt the PUD process gained more than 400 signatures, arguing that the PUD puts the town “on a fast track to become a crowded, over-populated area and change the character of Zionsville forever.”

During a two-hour public comment period July 15, more than 20 residents spoke, with those in opposition citing the potential of overdevelopment and high-density residential options that could hurt the character of Zionsville. Other concerns raised included increased traffic, flooding and safety for pedestrians.

The mayor did not indicate if the PUD would be reintroduced at a later date.